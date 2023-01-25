DeTect: Russian crash shared as recent Nepal air disaster

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the recent air crash in Nepal, a video has been circulating on social media of an aircraft catching fire mid-air and crashing into the woods.

Users have claimed this video to be of the recent plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal.

Alt News found that the viral video is actually of a Russian military aircraft that crashed during a test flight in August 2021.

The video is therefore old and unrelated to the Pokhara crash.