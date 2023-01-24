DeTect: Man dancing to Pathaan song is not Bilawal Bhutto

NEW DELHI: A video of two individuals dancing to the song Besharam Rang from the upcoming film Pathaan has gone viral.

It is being claimed that one of the individuals dancing is Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Alt News ran a check and found that a Pakistani influencer and student at Iqra University named Mehroz Baig, who hails from Karachi, had uploaded this video on his Facebook page.

He even clarified that it is him in the viral clip and not Bilawal Bhutto.