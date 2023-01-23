DeTect: Who gave the title ‘Mahatma’ to MK Gandhi?

NEW DELHI: The image of a letter printed in a book has gone viral with the claim that it is the copy of the memorandum through which the British Raj officially recognised the title of ‘Mahatma’ assigned to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

It is uncertain who first used the title ‘Mahatma’ for Gandhi, but there is clearly no evidence to suggest that it was the British Raj.

Alt News found the viral memorandum is a notice issued in 1938 when the Indian National Congress was leading the provincial government of the Central Provinces and Berar.