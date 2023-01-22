DeTect: Did Rahul refuse to wear turban sans camera?

NEW DELHI: A video of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is being circulated on social media.

A number of BJP leaders are sharing the video claiming that Rahul Gandhi refused to wear a turban in the absence of cameras.

Leaders accused the Congress party of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain.

Alt News found that in reality, a woman approached Rahul while he was in the middle of getting his turban tied. When she asked to take a picture with him, he refused, saying that he would do so after the turban was fixed.