DeTect: Photo of kids in makeshift class not from India

NEW DELHI: An image of children studying in what appears to be a makeshift classroom has gone viral with the claim that it is from India.

A Samajwadi Party leader shared the viral image along with the text ‘Prime Minister, what kind of India are you building where children do not even have clothes to cover their bodies?’

Using reverse image search, Alt News found the viral image was first published by the Cambodia-based daily The Phnom Penh Post in 2015.

Multiple media reports suggest that it might be from Cambodia.

First published on www.altnews.in