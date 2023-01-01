DeTect: Claim that dried ginger can prevent Covid is false

CHENNAI: A viral video that has re-emerged on social media shows an individual showcasing a ‘trick’ to keep new COVID variants at bay. In the video, he allegedly advises viewers to inhale the aroma of dry ginger, adding that he has sold thousands of packets of dry ginger, thanks to this discovery. A Facebook page with over 4 lakh followers claimed that this person is Dr Sushil Razdan. Alt News ran a check and found that Dr Razdan’s likeness is being used to spread misinformation about COVID cures. There is no scientific basis to such claims.