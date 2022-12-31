Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
TruthExposed

Rahul didn’t hint at ending the Bharat Jodo Yatra

The tweet makes it appear as if Rahul Gandhi made the remark heard in the video in the context of the nationwide rally.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: A video clip of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in front of party leaders and workers has gone viral. A BJP functionary tweeted the footage mocking Gandhi with a caption in Hindi that says, “We’ll keep at it as long as we can… When it stops working, we’ll end it.” The tweet makes it appear as if Rahul Gandhi made the remark heard in the video in the context of the nationwide rally. Alt News found that in reality, Gandhi had made this remark in the context of wearing a T-shirt during the peak winter in New Delhi.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Rahul Gandhi
BJP functionary
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in