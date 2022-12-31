Rahul didn’t hint at ending the Bharat Jodo Yatra

NEW DELHI: A video clip of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in front of party leaders and workers has gone viral. A BJP functionary tweeted the footage mocking Gandhi with a caption in Hindi that says, “We’ll keep at it as long as we can… When it stops working, we’ll end it.” The tweet makes it appear as if Rahul Gandhi made the remark heard in the video in the context of the nationwide rally. Alt News found that in reality, Gandhi had made this remark in the context of wearing a T-shirt during the peak winter in New Delhi.