Video of senior citizen marrying 21-yr-old is scripted

NEW DELHI: A 30-second clip of a 62-year-old man ‘marrying’ a 21-year-old woman has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man states that the couple would go to Malaysia for their honeymoon. Alt News ran a check and found the longer version of the video which contains a disclaimer. It states that the video is made for entertainment purposes. In the past, Alt News has debunked several scripted videos which went viral with false claims. First published on www.altnews.in
