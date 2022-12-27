Paris climate stir video given communal angle
A reverse image search led Alt News to a news report that said the viral video pertains to climate activists who had brought traffic to a standstill on the Levallois bridge in Levallois-Perret, Paris, to challenge the government on its energy renovation plan.
NEW DELHI: A video of a group of people sitting in the middle of the road with safety jackets on and being dragged away by some angry individuals is going viral on social media as visuals from France where Muslims apparently blocked vehicular traffic to offer namaz on the streets. A reverse image search led Alt News to a news report that said the viral video pertains to climate activists who had brought traffic to a standstill on the Levallois bridge in Levallois-Perret, Paris, to challenge the government on its energy renovation plan.

