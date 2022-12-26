Woman embracing Messi after final, not his mom
Many media outlets have also published the news with the same claim.
NEW DELHI: A video has gone viral on social media in the aftermath of the FIFA 2022, World Cup Final. In the video, Argentine football star Lionel Messi is seen hugging a woman. While sharing the video, netizens said that the woman seen in the video is Lionel Messi’s mother. Many media outlets have also published the news with the same claim. Alt News ran a check and found that the Argentine national team’s chef, who was travelling with them, was mistaken for Lionel Messi’s mother.

