DeTect: Arijit Singh did not send political message to Mamata

In the backdrop of the recently held 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), a video has gone viral. The accompanying message claims that when the CM Mamata Banerjee asked singer Arijit Singh to sing something, he chose the song ‘Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua’.

It was alleged that Singh had actually intended to remind Banerjee the future of the state was saffron.

Alt News found the complete video in which Arijit says, “SRK is in front of me. How can I sing something else.. So I’ll quickly sing two lines (from his film).” Hence the song has no political undertones.