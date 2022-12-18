Truth Exposed: Galwan video shared as footage from Tawang clash

Following the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, several videos have surfaced on the internet claiming to be visuals of the incident.

One such video allegedly shows an injured Chinese soldier. A netizen shared the video saying that it pertains to the Tawang altercation.

Alt News ran a check and found that a clip from the Galwan valley clash of 2020 released by Chinese state media in 2021 was falsely shared with the claim that they are visuals from the recent clash.

First published on www.altnews.in