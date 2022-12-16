DeTect: Old photo shared as Chinese casualties in latest clash

CHENNAI: Many soldiers sustained injuries in the Dec 9 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector. Against this backdrop, a photo of a row of coffins adorned with flowers inside a tent has gone viral. It is being claimed that the coffins belong to Chinese soldiers who were killed during the face-off. Alt News ran a check and found an article that said 15 soldiers were killed on December 7, 2010 when a fire broke out in the forests of China’s Sichuan province. The images from this accident were shared as that of the recent clash.