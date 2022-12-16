TruthExposed
DeTect: Old photo shared as Chinese casualties in latest clash
Against this backdrop, a photo of a row of coffins adorned with flowers inside a tent has gone viral.
CHENNAI: Many soldiers sustained injuries in the Dec 9 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector. Against this backdrop, a photo of a row of coffins adorned with flowers inside a tent has gone viral. It is being claimed that the coffins belong to Chinese soldiers who were killed during the face-off. Alt News ran a check and found an article that said 15 soldiers were killed on December 7, 2010 when a fire broke out in the forests of China’s Sichuan province. The images from this accident were shared as that of the recent clash.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android