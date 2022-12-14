DeTect: Old video shared as visuals of recent army clash in AP

CHENNAI: On December 9, 2022, a clash broke out between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, with several personnel on both sides sustaining injuries. Following the news of the skirmish surfacing, a video has gone viral as visuals of the recent clash in the Tawang sector.

Alt News performed a reverse image search and found another version uploaded on YouTube in May 2020. The title describes it as a skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Pangong Lake in Ladakh. As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the June 15, 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.