Busted: Video of man thrashing child on road

The cops confirmed that the man hailed from the minority community, and that he has been arrested.
NEW DELHI: A recent footage captured on CCTV has gone viral and it features a man violently throwing a child on the ground.

Many social media users shared this claiming the person seen attacking the girl, who is seemingly headed to a Madrasa, is a Hindu man.

Alt News traced the origin of the video to Kerala and got in touch with Manjeshwar police in Kasaragod district.

The cops confirmed that the man hailed from the minority community, and that he has been arrested.

