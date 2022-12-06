DeTect: Pic of sweet vendor shared with false premise

NEW DELHI: A viral video features a person seemingly relieving himself in a large wok filled with gulab jamun.

A news channel reported this by saying, “The man desecrated the wedding feast, you will be disgusted after seeing it.”

Several users tweeted the clip with the claim that the man in the video is a member of the minority community.

Along with this, they called this incident as ‘food jihad’.

Alt News found a longer version of the video and confirmed that this person was actually pouring a bottle of liquid preservatives into the pan.