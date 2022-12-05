TruthExposed
DeTect: AAP MLA shares old video with false claim
The video was shot in Uttarakhand, before an organizational event of BJP.
NEW DELHI: A short video of some people distributing and consuming alcohol has gone viral with the claim this was shot at a BJP rally in Delhi.
In the video, people brandishing BJP scarves are seen drinking. An AAP MLA tweeted the video with this claim.
Alt News found a news report from over a year ago that was published after UP Congress uploaded the same video claiming that liquor was being distributed freely to attract a crowd in BJP’s programs.
The video was shot in Uttarakhand, before an organizational event of BJP.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android