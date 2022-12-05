DeTect: AAP MLA shares old video with false claim

NEW DELHI: A short video of some people distributing and consuming alcohol has gone viral with the claim this was shot at a BJP rally in Delhi.

In the video, people brandishing BJP scarves are seen drinking. An AAP MLA tweeted the video with this claim.

Alt News found a news report from over a year ago that was published after UP Congress uploaded the same video claiming that liquor was being distributed freely to attract a crowd in BJP’s programs.

The video was shot in Uttarakhand, before an organizational event of BJP.