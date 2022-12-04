DeTect: Israeli director did not apologise for K-Files remark

ISRAEL: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who described the ‘The Kashmir Files’ film as a vulgar, propaganda movie that had disturbed and shocked the entire jury, has not gone back on his comments despite news reports saying so.

Alt News found Lapid had apologised if his comments were insulting to the relatives of the sufferers.

“I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally apologise if that’s the way they were interpreted.”