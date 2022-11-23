DeTect: News channels fall for Elon Musk’s re-hiring joke

CHENNAI: Last week, Elon Musk shared a picture of him with two people, writing, “Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!” In the thread that followed, he added it was important to admit when he was wrong, and that firing them was a mistake.

Based on this, news channels claimed that Musk admitted that firing Twitter employees was his biggest mistake. Alt News found the channels had erroneously promoted a stunt by two men claiming to be Twitter employees who had been fired, as a real incident. The two were actually pranksters, and Musk posted the tweet as a joke.