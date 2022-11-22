DeTect: Foreign video shared falsely as love jihad case

CHENNAI: A minute-long video clip of a woman being physically assaulted has gone viral on social media. It is being shared with the claim that this is the condition of a Hindu woman who is ‘madly in love’ with a Muslim man.

“Just not in India, the condition is the same in the UK as well. Hindu women are suffering because of their naiveté,” says the message. Alt News found that a video of a Muslim woman in Russia being physically assaulted by her family members for attempting to elope with her boyfriend was falsely shared as that of a Hindu woman tortured by Muslims.