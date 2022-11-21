DeTect: Twitter policy violated, account remains active

CHENNAI: Last week, Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of a propaganda channel tweeted an invitation card for a wedding reception of an interfaith couple. He wrote, “In Vasai, the town of killer Aftab Poonawalla, a wedding/nikah between Imran and Divya is set to happen. The invitation has been made public. How is this happening after this crime?”

The tweet was posted with the hashtag #LoveJihad_ActOfTerrorism. Alt News found that Chavhanke violated Twitter’s policy related to sharing private information. Yet, his tweet has not been removed.