TruthExposed
DeTect: Twitter policy violated, account remains active
“In Vasai, the town of killer Aftab Poonawalla, a wedding/nikah between Imran and Divya is set to happen. The invitation has been made public. How is this happening after this crime?”
CHENNAI: Last week, Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of a propaganda channel tweeted an invitation card for a wedding reception of an interfaith couple. He wrote, “In Vasai, the town of killer Aftab Poonawalla, a wedding/nikah between Imran and Divya is set to happen. The invitation has been made public. How is this happening after this crime?”
The tweet was posted with the hashtag #LoveJihad_ActOfTerrorism. Alt News found that Chavhanke violated Twitter’s policy related to sharing private information. Yet, his tweet has not been removed.
