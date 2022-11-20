DeTect: Election campaign fracas, a doctored narrative

CHENNAI: A recent viral video shows some people attacking an e-rickshaw promoting BJP, allegedly in Gujarat. The video was shared by linking it to the ongoing campaign in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the State. A user wrote that this is how BJP was welcomed in Gujarat.

Alt News ran a search and found that a video of a clash between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal was shared as an attack by locals on BJP workers who were campaigning for the upcoming elections in Gujarat.