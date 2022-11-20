TruthExposed
DeTect: Election campaign fracas, a doctored narrative
The video was shared by linking it to the ongoing campaign in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the State. A user wrote that this is how BJP was welcomed in Gujarat.
CHENNAI: A recent viral video shows some people attacking an e-rickshaw promoting BJP, allegedly in Gujarat. The video was shared by linking it to the ongoing campaign in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the State. A user wrote that this is how BJP was welcomed in Gujarat.
Alt News ran a search and found that a video of a clash between BJP and TMC workers in West Bengal was shared as an attack by locals on BJP workers who were campaigning for the upcoming elections in Gujarat.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android