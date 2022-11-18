DeTect: Officer seen with Sitharaman is not her daughter

A picture of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has gone viral on social media once again. This picture had garnered quite a buzz three years back as well. It was claimed that the army officer seen with Sitharaman is her daughter. The Ministry of Defense tweeted in January 2019 that the woman seen in the picture is not Sitharaman’s daughter, Parakala Vangmayi. This picture was taken at the request of the army officer seen alongside Sitharaman. Her name is Nikita Veeraiah.

First published on www.altnews.in