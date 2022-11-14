DeTect: Video sharing sites fail to moderate scripted content

Over the past few months, rumours of kidnapping of children have spread across India based on purported videos of attempted abductions and mob assaults, which went viral on social media platforms. Typically, these videos contain gory visuals and warnings regarding kidnappers lurking about in a particular area. The emphasis on ‘context’ as being important to legitimise videos for advertiser-friendly content is not necessarily useful in this scenario. A majority of the viewers’ comments on such videos also do not recommend or suggest flagging the gory content.

First published on www.altnews.in