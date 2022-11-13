DeTect: Is viral video footage of ‘mad hatter’ killer in Mumbai?

A CCTV clip purportedly from Mumbai shows a woman alighting from a car outside a residential complex. As the car departs, a man in a black hat grabs her from behind and stabs her to death. He then drags her body away behind the parked cars. The clip is being shared with the claim that it is an incident from Mumbai’s Andheri, and has been given the title “#HatmanKillerInMumbai”. Alt News found that the video is related to an upcoming film ‘Maarrich’. The Mumbai Police has clarified that no such killing took place in the city.

