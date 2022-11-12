DeTect: Video of ED raid in Kolkata shared with false angle

CHENNAI: A video that claims to show visuals of a raid by the Enforcement Directorate at the house of a Surat-based cloth merchant named Sekhar Agarwal has gone viral. It was alleged that Agarwal is an AAP worker. Alt News found a tweet by the Twitter account of the Enforcement Directorate, regarding a raid carried out by them in Kolkata ‘in respect to an investigation relating to the Mobile Gaming Application’. No credible reports of any raid by ED officials at the residence of an AAP worker were found.

First published on www.altnews.in