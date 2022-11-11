DeTect: Chinese video shared as that of Deepavali in Kerala

CHENNAI: A video of a glittering fleet of boats cruising in a serpentine motion supposedly down a river in Kerala has been doing the rounds on social media with the hashtag #Deepotsavam. Users pointed out that 240 boats could be seen sailing in the river with lamps to mark Deepavali celebrations. Alt News ran a check and found that the video actually pertains to an event which took place in China on the Yulong River. Besides, the floating object is not a boat as claimed, but rather a series of bamboo rafts.

First published on www.altnews.in