DeTect: Chinese video shared as that of Deepavali in Kerala

CHENNAI: A video of a glittering fleet of boats cruising in a serpentine motion supposedly down a river in Kerala has been doing the rounds on social media with the hashtag #Deepotsavam. Users pointed out that 240 boats could be seen sailing in the river with lamps to mark Deepavali celebrations. Alt News ran a check and found that the video actually pertains to an event which took place in China on the Yulong River. Besides, the floating object is not a boat as claimed, but rather a series of bamboo rafts.
First published on www.altnews.in
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android