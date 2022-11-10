DeTect: Video of Ashok Gehlot shared with misleading claim

CHENNAI: A short clip of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot speaking to reporters has gone viral. Responding to a question about various leaders giving statements, he says there should be only one goal since the people of Rajasthan are suffering. Many BJP leaders shared this clip to allege that Gehlot was acknowledging that the public was suffering under his own party’s rule. Alt News found that the video was doctored to remove context. In reality, Gehlot was not referring to the people of Rajasthan, but the whole country.

First published on www.altnews.in