DeTect: Claim of 32K women from Kerala in ISIS

CHENNAI: The teaser of a movie titled ‘The Kerala Story’ has now gone viral. In the video, a burqa-clad woman recounts her past as a Hindu named who wanted to be a nurse. She then says she is an ISIS terrorist lodged in an Afghanistan jail. She also says that there are 32,000 girls like her who have been converted to Islam and sent to Syria and Yemen. Many users shared the teaser implying that it was the actual story of a woman from Kerala. Alt News found that data available in the public domain suggests that the number of ‘Indian-origin fighters affiliated with ISIS’ is far less than that.

