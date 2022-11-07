DeTect: Housing scheme poster features long lost man

CHENNAI: The PM recently inaugurated 3,024 newly-built houses for people belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) of society in Delhi. Several leaders posted the news on Twitter and shared a poster of the event. A reverse search revealed the image used in the poster is not of slum dwellers but of Saroo Brierley and his family. Saroo was born in Khandwa, MP. At age five, he was adopted by an Australian family. About 25 years later, he traced his birthplace using Google Maps and travelled to India, and in 2012, got reunited with his mother.

First published on www.altnews.in