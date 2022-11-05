False theories suggest sabotage in Morbi bridge collapse

GUJARAT: The collapse of a suspension bridge located on the Machchu river in the Morbi district in Gujarat claimed the lives of at least 141 people. Social media users shared clips of people on the bridge tugging at the handrails trying to make the bridge wobble, suggesting that this action caused the collapse. It may be noted that the local municipality had not issued a fitness certificate to the contractors after the recent renovation of the bridge. There also have been attempts to whitewash the accountability of the government and the firm entrusted with the bridge’s maintenance to control overcrowding.