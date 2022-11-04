Old photos of Imran shared as that of Nov 3 attack

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was allegedly shot at during a rally in Wazirabad in Pakistan’s Punjab on November 3. As per reports, the ex-cricketer-turned-politician sustained injuries on his leg, while many of his supporters were also hurt. Soon after the reports came in, several photos started circulating on social media as visuals of the attack and its immediate aftermath. Alt News found that an image from August 2014 when Khan had camped in Islamabad during an election rally was falsely shared as that of the recent attacks.