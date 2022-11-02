Teen’s murder in Delhi has no communal angle

UTTARKHAND: CCTV footage of a person being stabbed in an alleyway has gone viral with the claim that the accused belongs to the minority community. The video was tweeted with the caption, “Manoj Negi (15) from Uttarakhand stabbed to death in Delhi for standing up against Muslim goons trying to molest his sister.” Alt News found a news report which said a teenager was stabbed to death by two minors in Delhi for allegedly protesting against his sister’s harassment. The minors, who have been identified in the FIR, are Hindus.