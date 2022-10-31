False claims about Rishi Sunak flood social media

NEW DELHI: Last week, the UK got its first non-white PM in Rishi Sunak. Against this backdrop, several videos of him have gone viral. A video featuring Sunak lighting diyas outside his home, claims the new UK PM performed Deepavali rituals before entering his new office. Alt News found that the video tweeted by Sunak’s official handle wherein he talks about Deepavali festivities at his house at 11 Downing Street, was uploaded on November 14, 2020. Sunak held the post of Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer back then.

First published on www.altnews.in