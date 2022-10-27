DeTect: Did ‘Indian’ man in viral video admit to sexual assault?

NEW DELHI: The video of an imprisoned man called Mushtaq Ahmed being confronted by an interviewer has gone viral.

When probed by an offscreen voice to describe what his crime was, the man says he is a resident of Shah Town and that he had sexually assaulted his daughter.

The message implies that the incident took place in India. But Alt News found that the video pertains to Pakistan’s Shah Town.

A Pakistani-Canadian columnist made false claims that the incident took place in India.