DeTect: Video of outburst unrelated to India-Pakistan match

NEW DELHI: After India’s recent victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted a video of a man smashing a television set where a match was being telecast.

Sehwag wrote, “Relax neighbour, it’s only a game.”

Alt News found that footage of an angry football fan who destroyed a TV set during a Euro 2016 match between Turkey and Croatia was falsely shared on social media. Not only that, the footage was also doctored to replace the football match on the TV screen with a cricket match.