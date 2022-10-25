DeTect: Did Hardik Patel face the people’s ire in Gujarat?

NEW DELHI: A video of BJP leader Hardik Patel has gone viral. Some people are seen expressing their displeasure at the youth leader who shot to fame with the Patidar community movement.

The message in the video is regarding how Patel has lost support in Gujarat.

Alt News found that the video in question is at least three years old, and is from the time that Patel was a Congress leader.

The old video is being shared in light of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections with the false claim that Patel is unpopular with people now.