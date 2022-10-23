TruthExposed

DeTect: Doctored video plays up AAP’s chances in Gujarat

The ticker in the video shared by Kejriwal says, “Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Gujarat,” which means the ticker has been manipulated in the viral video.
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Sharing a purported news report, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently tweeted a video, in which it was being claimed that as the Congress has already given up, the Gujarat election is going to be a fight between AAP and BJP.

Alt News found that the ticker in the original video reads as “The Gujarat pamphlet, a raving discussion of the intelligence survey.”

The ticker in the video shared by Kejriwal says, "Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Gujarat," which means the ticker has been manipulated in the viral video.

