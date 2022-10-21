Woman’s murder by spouse given false communal spin

A video of police officers investigating a suitcase containing the remains of a young woman dumped allegedly near Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk has gone viral. It is being claimed that the woman was a victim of ‘love jihad’, as per which Muslim men trap Hindu women for conversion to Islam. Alt News reached out to a police officer who was part of the investigating team. The officer clarified that there was no communal angle to the case. The accused is a Hindu and hails from the Kushwah caste, and the victim, Priyanka, belongs to the Yadav caste.

First published on www.altnews.in