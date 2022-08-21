DeTect: Viral video of child, unrelated to Rajasthani Dalit student

NEW DELHI: A video of a child dancing to a Rajasthani folk song has gone viral with the claim it is of Inder Meghwal.

The minor Dalit student had allegedly succumbed to injuries inflicted upon him by his teacher for drinking water from a pot reserved for teachers from higher castes in Jalore, Rajasthan.

The viral clip was recorded days before his death, says the message. Alt News ran a keyword searchand found a post clarifying that the child seen in the video is a student of GUPS Gomrakh Dham, Taratara Math.