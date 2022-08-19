DeTect: Did Sikh group protest against Laal Singh Chaddha?

NEW DELHI: A picture of a group of Sikh men holding a poster of the film Laal Singh Chaddha has gone viral on social media.

It has been claimed that the group pictured in Jalandhar had assembled to protest against the film.

Alt News performed a reverse search and found a newspaper article which reported that “Sikhs protested in favour of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

The article said Shiv Sena workers protested against the film by gathering in front of the cinema hall earlier.

Following this, a group of Sikhs held a demonstration in support of the film.