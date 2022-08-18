DeTect: Clipped video of kids’ play shared with communal spin

NEW DELHI: A video of children performing a play has gone viral. In the clip, a boy removes a crown from a sari-clad girl’s head.

Then, a student places a white cloth over her head.

After this, the children perform namaz. It was claimed in a school in Lucknow, namaz was being offered after the removal of the crown from Bharat Mata’s head.

Alt News reached out to the teacher who directed the play. She said each of the four religions, Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, and Christianity had a role in the play, which imparted the message of religious harmony.