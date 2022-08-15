DeTect: Did Brahmins play a key role in Ambedkar’s life?

NEW DELHI: Last year, a web portal made a series of claims regarding Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s childhood, education, and how he gained the surname.

The account said, “Who took care of Ambedkar as a child, and funded his education? A Brahmin. Whom do Ambedkarites abuse? Hindus & Brahmins!”

Alt News spoke with a kin of Dr Ambedkar. He disputed that a Brahmin teacher changed Dr Ambedkar’s surname.

But it must be noted Ambedkar himself spoke about deriving his surname from a Brahmin teacher, in an interview with a Marathi magazine.