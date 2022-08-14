DeTect: Local politician depicted as cleric of Jammu mosque

NEW DELHI: On August 10, a TV report shot within the confines of a mosque showed an alleged cleric speaking to a few attendees about the importance of the Indian national flag.

In the seven-minute-long report, only nine people can be seen, among which a few of them appear to be senior citizens.

Alt News found that the man shown is Mohammad Rafi Sheikh, affiliated to a political party.

When contacted, he said he was neither a cleric nor an imam or scholar or member of any mosque.

He also said he was forced by the reporter and the Indian Army to raise the flag inside the mosque and give sermons.