Were shops owned by Hindus set ablaze in Bangladesh?

NEW DELHI: Several images that portray the aftermath of a fire accident have gone viral on social media with the claim that six grocery shops owned by Hindus were set on fire in Kadhurkhil village of Boalkhali Upazila of Chittagong in Bangladesh. The Twitter account Voice Of Bangladesh posted these images with the same claim. Alt News ran a check and found news reports that confirmed that shops owned by both Muslims and Hindus got burnt in the fire. Preliminary investigation suggests that it was due to an electrical short circuit.