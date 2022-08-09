Twitter account impersonates singer Farmani Naaz

NEW DELHI: Recently, internet star Farmani Naaz’s cover of the song ‘Har Har Shambhu’ had become quite popular. Abhilipsa Panda had sung the original and both versions were praised. Against this backdrop, a Twitter user posted a tweet posing as the real Farmani Naaz. The post reads, “My ancestors were Hindu and that’s why I sang the bhajan ‘Har Har Shambhu’.” It also says she will soon convert to Hinduism. Alt News found many Twitter handles claiming to be that Farmani Naaz. However, only one handle was genuine, and the tweets weren’t made from this handle.