BJP MP made false claim about farmers’ suicide

NEW DELHI: Last week, Dr Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Jharkhand alleged that in the last eight years, the Opposition did not discuss farmers’ suicide as they were not dying by suicide. “Modi’s government was in power for the whole year and the same amount of funds was provided to the farmers. And that’s how we strengthened farmers enough to continue agitating for over a year, but no farmer died by suicide.” However, NCRB data says between 2014 and 2020, 78,303 people involved in the agricultural sector died by suicide, of which 43,181 were farmers.

First published on www.altnews.in