DeTect: Did Dr Sen claim Lanka trumped India in global indices?

In the backdrop of the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, a few netizens shared an image of Nobel laureate Dr Amartya Sen along with this statement: “Sri Lanka is ahead of India in Happiness Index, it is doing far better than India in Hunger Index, and in GDP Index too.” Alt News reached out to Sen via email along with the screenshot of the tweet. Sen responded saying, “I have not made any comparative statements between Sri Lanka and India for many decades.”