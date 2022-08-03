DeTect: Protest march against Collector given false spin

A video of a protest march allegedly held in Kerala has gone viral with the claim that it pertains to members of the minority opposing the appointment of the new “Brahmin” district Collector of Alappuzha. The official page of a right-wing Hindu nationalist party shared this video. Alt News found that the protest was actually held in Malappuram. The Kerala Muslim Jamaath and other organisations took out a protest march against the appointment of a Collector who was facing charges pertaining to the death of a journalist in a drunk driving-related car accident three years ago. First published on www.altnews.in