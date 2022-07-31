DeTect: Old video of deluge shared as footage from Jaipur

JAIPUR: Recently, the Meteorological Centre-Jaipur issued a yellow alert as heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan.

Against this backdrop, a video of a dramatic rescue of people being swept away in a rapid stream of flood water has gone viral.

It has been claimed that the visuals are from the recent heavy rains in Jaipur.

Alt News performed a reverse search and found a tweet from Aug 14, 2020, which said heavy rains triggered a flood-like situation in some parts of Jaipur.

This confirmed that this footage is old and unrelated to the latest episode.