DeTect: Old video of deluge shared as footage from Jaipur

JAIPUR: Recently, the Meteorological Centre-Jaipur issued a yellow alert as heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan.
Against this backdrop, a video of a dramatic rescue of people being swept away in a rapid stream of flood water has gone viral.
It has been claimed that the visuals are from the recent heavy rains in Jaipur.
Alt News performed a reverse search and found a tweet from Aug 14, 2020, which said heavy rains triggered a flood-like situation in some parts of Jaipur.
This confirmed that this footage is old and unrelated to the latest episode.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android